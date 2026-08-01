‘Sopranos’ actor Vincent Pastore, known for playing mobsters and tough guys, dead at 80

FILE - Vincent Pastore, arrives at the Asbury Park Conventional Hall during red carpet arrivals prior to the New Jersey Hall of Fame inductions, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, in Asbury Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez,File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press,

Posted August 1, 2026 6:12 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2026 6:36 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Pastore, a veteran actor who played mobsters and tough guys, and was best known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on “The Sopranos,” has died. He was 80.

Bob McGowan, who had managed Pastore since his run on “The Sopranos,” told The Associated Press that he learned of his death Saturday from another client and actor on the show, Vincent Curatola.

He said that he had been found in his home on New York’s City Island after not being heard from for a few days.

McGowan said he’d been trying to reach Pastore about a possible job.

“He was the most loyal client and he always gave to charity,” McGowan said, “and he was the kind of guy who would help anybody, which is rare in my business.”

Pastore appeared in movies dating back to the 1980s and had roles in big movies including “Goodfellas” and “Awakenings,” both in 1990.

He often played gangsters. And it was one of those roles he’s best known for: his 30-episode run as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero, the friend of Tony Soprano who becomes an FBI informant in “The Sopranos.”

He was born in the Bronx and grew up in suburban New Rochelle, New York. He enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War and later attended Pace University, according to his biography on IMDb.

He has a daughter, Renee Pastore.

The Associated Press

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