Thousands celebrate more than just Caribbean culture at annual Carnival Grand Parade

A mas band dancer takes part in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade, in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Catalina Gillies

Posted August 1, 2026 6:22 pm.

From the sounds of Soca music to the vibrant masqueraders, the streets along Toronto’s waterfront came alive with one of the biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture and independence on Saturday with the annual Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.

“We are having the best day, it is amazing weather. We just love the culture, we are having the time of our lives honestly,” said a trio of parade participants, who echoed the sentiments of most of those taking part.

But for many, Carnival is much more than a party. It’s a tradition passed down through generations.

“The history of Caribana, now called Toronto Caribbean Carnival …it means a lot to the people of the Caribbean,” said Janice Howell.

“Our section is called Major Mas because when my mother passed away, her name was May and she worked for the government for 41 years and she was always first, in the first truck coming down every year for all those years. And so now my daughter started her own section, its called Major Mas in honour of May.”

While the sounds and the colours of the Grand Parade were on full display along Lake Shore Boulevard, organizers say this year’s celebration carries even greater significance as the parade also falls on Emancipation Day, marking the anniversary of the abolition of slavery across the British Empire.

In 1967, a small group of volunteers came together to mark the day with a celebration of Caribbean culture and independence. Nearly 60 years later, that celebration has blossomed into one of the largest festivals in the North America. 

“We do this because it’s a celebration of our culture and it’s a celebration of people who want to have an impact in whatever city they’re in so most of these people came from the Caribbean and all over the world and found themselves in the most multicultural city in the world, and this is multiculturalism at its best,” said festival manager Adrian Charles.

Mas band dancers take part in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade, in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Leaders say the occasion is also an opportunity to reflect on the resilience of Caribbean communities and the legacy that continues today. 

“Today is Emancipation Day but in Ontario the whole month of August is Emancipation Month and we did that to celebrate the contributions of Caribbean people’s and the abolition of slavery,” explained Brampton Centre MPP Charmaine Williams. “That is why this carnival is so important to so many of us here in Ontario, in Toronto, because we are free and we can celebrate our culture in the way we are used to back home.”

While the music and costumes draw the largest crowds, from across Canada, the United States and all around the world, many say the meaning behind the event is what keeps them coming back every year.

“This is family. It’s all over. Even though we’re separated, we’re together by the music, by the culture, just by life,” said parade goer Dexter Washington.

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