Top dogs ride waves at annual World Dog Surfing Championships

A dog catches a wave during the World Dog Surfing Championships, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in Pacifica, Calif. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press,

Posted August 1, 2026 4:29 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2026 4:49 pm.

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — Top dogs were riding waves Saturday at the annual World Dog Surfing Championships as hundreds of spectators cheered — and barked — from the Northern California beach.

From small spaniels to large labs, the canines were judged on factors including how long they could stay on their board, the size of the wave and their confidence. In its 10th year, the contest in Pacifica, about 14 miles (22 kilometers) south of San Francisco, includes a pet adoption event and fundraising for local animal charities.

The dogs, sporting their colorful life vests, stood ready on their surfboards and were assisted by human participants, who spotted the best wave to carry the board to the beach. Spectators erupted in applause and cheered with each successful ride.

Sophia Sadlowski first put her Miniature Pinscher, Rusty, on her surfboard to capture fun photos when he was just a puppy.

“And then … he didn’t want to get off,” said Sadlowski, of Huntington Beach, California. “I walk over to the beach, and I put him on a wave, and he surfed it.”

Small-, medium- and large- sized dogs competed in heats and then the highest scoring dogs in each heat faced off for the top prize. The day also included tandem contests, where multiple dogs, as well as dogs and humans, shared the surfboard.

Rusty’s life jacket was green with animal print and a shark fin sticking up out of his back and his goggles gave the impression he was a fierce competitor for the small-sized and tandem dog competitions. Sadlowski said Rusty was in his first surf competition at four months old, and she and her pup are now both cancer-free.

“He was four months old, and he took third place. So we’ve been surfing since,” Sadlowski said. “We got hooked.”

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands celebrate more than just Caribbean culture at annual Carnival Grand Parade

From the sounds of Soca music to the vibrant masqueraders, the streets along Toronto's waterfront came alive with one of the biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture and independence on Saturday with...

30m ago

Toronto under special weather statement for possible heavy rainfall

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA while rainfall warnings are in effect for Cottage Country. Environment Canada says the rainfall is expected to start late Saturday...

3h ago

Police hunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' man in Mississauga nightclub stabbing

Peel Regional Police are searching for 34-year-old man in connection with an overnight stabbing that allegedly occurred outside of a Mississauga nightclub. Officers were called to the area of Dixie...

24m ago

WestJet cancels almost 200 flights as Sunday strike deadline looms

TORONTO — Some travellers are heading into the long weekend on edge, as WestJet begins its first round of cancellations ahead of a possible strike by flight attendants.

50m ago

Top Stories

Thousands celebrate more than just Caribbean culture at annual Carnival Grand Parade

From the sounds of Soca music to the vibrant masqueraders, the streets along Toronto's waterfront came alive with one of the biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture and independence on Saturday with...

30m ago

Toronto under special weather statement for possible heavy rainfall

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA while rainfall warnings are in effect for Cottage Country. Environment Canada says the rainfall is expected to start late Saturday...

3h ago

Police hunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' man in Mississauga nightclub stabbing

Peel Regional Police are searching for 34-year-old man in connection with an overnight stabbing that allegedly occurred outside of a Mississauga nightclub. Officers were called to the area of Dixie...

24m ago

WestJet cancels almost 200 flights as Sunday strike deadline looms

TORONTO — Some travellers are heading into the long weekend on edge, as WestJet begins its first round of cancellations ahead of a possible strike by flight attendants.

50m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Kids and seniors can enjoy free ferry rides in August

The lineups were long as families headed to the Toronto Islands on Saturday with kids, youths and seniors enjoying free rides on the ferry.

2h ago

2:44
Toronto's Caribbean carnival parade takes over Lakeshore

Toronto's Caribbean carnival grade parade took over Lakeshore Road on Saturday. CityNews' Catalina Gillies has the details.

2h ago

2:05
Rainy weekend ahead, thunderstorms on Sunday

Warm temperatures Saturday for the Caribbean Carnival parade but there is a chance of daytime showers before steadier rain arrives Sunday morning.

23h ago

2:30
Afrofest cancelled in Toronto this year over capacity, safety concerns

Toronto’s annual African music festival will not take place this summer after organizers and the city failed to find an alternative venue for the event, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

July 31, 2026 6:51 pm EST EST

2:31
WestJet begins parking aircraft ahead of strike, lockout deadline

WestJet staff say they have begun parking aircraft ahead of a Sunday strike and lockout deadline involving the company's flight attendants' union. Nick Westoll has more on the situation and how the potential action might impact businesses.

July 31, 2026 6:44 pm EST EST

More Videos