Toronto man, 45, charged following anti-Muslim tirade

A Toronto man is facing several charges in connection with a hate-motivated harassment investigation in the downtown core.

According to police, 45-year-old Reginald Cuff approached a victim on July 19 near Bond and Shuter Streets, and allegedly repeated anti-Muslim comments during an unprovoked interaction.

“The victim attempted to walk away, but the accused followed them while continuing to make threats,” police wrote in a press release issued on Saturday.

“Fearing for their safety, the victim flagged down a passing police officer,” authorities added.

Police say Cuff was arrested at the scene, but refused to identify himself and “threatened officers with violence.”

Cuff was charged with two counts of uttering threats and a single count of criminal harassment and obstructing police.