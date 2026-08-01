Two people missing after Muskoka boat crash, police say

MUSKOKA — OPP say two people are missing after a boating crash in Muskoka on Friday night.

Police say they found a severely damaged boat resting on a rock ledge at the scene on Lake Rousseau.

Officers say two people believed to be aboard are missing.

Police say they immediately began an extensive search but have not found either person.

OPP say their underwater search team is continuing to look for the boaters.

Police say they’re still working to determine the circumstances of the crash and are urging the public to avoid the area.