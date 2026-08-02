2 men charged in alleged sexual assault in downtown Toronto

Two men are facing a combined nine charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say around 4 a.m. on July 2, two men met two women in the area of King Street West and Portland Street. They were convinced to go to a house near Bloor Street West and St. George Street, where they were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Following an investigation, 23-year-old Kiya Sayeed was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of secretly observing / recording a person for a sexual purpose, assault/choking, and sexual assault as a party to an offence with any other person.

Farid Mir, 24, has been charged with sexual assault, secretly observing / recording a person for a sexual purpose and sexual assault as a party to an offence with any other person.