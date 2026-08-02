City warning of fraudulent websites selling fake ferry ride tickets

A Toronto ferry going to Ward's Island is seen in this undated photo, CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 2, 2026 4:34 pm.

Making plans to go visit the Toronto islands should be a breezy experience, but it appears some scammers are making it difficult for potential passengers. 

City of Toronto officials are warning residents of fraudulent websites selling illegitimate ferry tickets.

The scam involves fake websites that appear to be run by the city. These spoof websites are created to steal money, credit card details and sensitive information. 

Officials are reminding the public that they can only purchase boat ride tickets at the official City of Toronto website.

City council approved free tickets for kids, youth and seniors for the month of August following the recent “waterfront victory” over the provincial government’s plan to expand Billy Bishop airport.

The move is “in recognition of the tens of thousands of Torontonians who made their voices heard, and to show more people why the Toronto Islands are so special,” read the motion.

The program will cost an estimated $940,000 with both Chow and Malik stressing that it will not be funded by taxpayer dollars. The money will instead come from the Spadina-Fort York ward’s portion of Section 37 funds, which are collected from developers for community benefits.

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