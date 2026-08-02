Kitchener man, 22, accused of selling drugs in restaurant washroom

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 2, 2026 2:16 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2026 2:17 pm.

A 22-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

According to Windsor police,  Ziyad Shiekhai was arrested on Friday after authorities were alerted to suspected drug activity inside the washroom of a restaurant near Goyeau Street and University Avenue.

“After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video surveillance, officers obtained a clear description of the suspect,” detectives wrote in a press release issued Sunday.

“A short time later, they located a man matching that description near the intersection of Park Street and Pelissier Street,” police added.

Shiekhai allegedly fled on foot when confronted by police, but officers were able to catch up to him and place him under arrest.

“A search following the arrest resulted in the seizure of approximately 55 grams of suspected cocaine and several additional suspected controlled substances that will be submitted for analysis,” investigators added.

Police also seized more than $1,300 in cash, a pocketknife, digital scale and two cell phones.

Shiekhai was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

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