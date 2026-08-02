Man shot in Toronto’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood
Posted August 2, 2026 7:31 am.
Last Updated August 2, 2026 7:37 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a building in the city’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road just after 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
One man was transported to a hospital by paramedics for treatment. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
No other details were immediately available.