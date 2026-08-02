Man shot in Toronto’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood

Photo shows police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto's Dovercourt Village neighbourhood on August 2, 2026. (CityNews/Joe Lotocki)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 2, 2026 7:31 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2026 7:37 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a building in the city’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road just after 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

One man was transported to a hospital by paramedics for treatment. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

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