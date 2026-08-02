Montreal’s Jewish community on edge after blaze guts kosher restaurant

Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson of building housing the Noam restaurant on Décarie Boulevard in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on Aug. 1, 2026 (CityNews)

By Charlotte Glorieux, The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2026 1:59 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2026 4:16 pm.

Montreal police are investigating after a fire heavily damaged a kosher restaurant overnight Saturday in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. 

Police said the case is being investigated as arson and that all hypotheses remain on the table, but investigators have not determined a motive and are not treating it as a hate crime at this stage.

The fire caused extensive damage to Nöam, a kosher restaurant on Decarie Boulevard, an area with a large Jewish community.

Montreal’s fire department said nearly 80 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze near the intersection of Plamondon Avenue and Vézina Street at about 3 a.m.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Mayor Stéphanie Valenzuela said the restaurant fire, coming days after a vehicle fire damaged the exterior of a mosque elsewhere in the borough, could understandably cause concern among residents. She stressed, however, that authorities had found no indication the two incidents were connected.

The Montreal fire department is investigating the fire near the mosque, but the case had not been transferred to Montreal police and was not considered suspicious.

The building housing Noam, a kosher restaurant, and another business on Décarie Boulevard in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood sustained major damage after suspected arson on Aug. 1, 2026 (CityNews)

In a statement posted on social media, Valenzuela said the borough was in contact with police and leaders from the affected communities and was closely monitoring the situation.

“Acts of violence and intimidation have no place in our neighbourhoods,” she wrote. “We remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our communities.”

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said on social media the federal government was concerned by what appeared to be an arson attack at a gathering place for Montreal’s Jewish community.

“Antisemitism simply has no place in our society and we must do everything we can to eradicate it wherever it manifests,” he said in his post.

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather said he was “absolutely disgusted” and called for the case to be investigated as a hate crime.

In a post on social media, he said those responsible should be caught and prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Federal Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller also condemned the fire, saying on social media he trusted the “disgraceful act” would be properly investigated as a hate crime.

B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish advocacy organization, also condemned the fire and called for action.

“Jewish Canadians have heard enough condemnation and promises,” it said in a statement posted on social media. “Now we need action.”

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