Environment Canada has lifted a red tornado warning that was issued Sunday for areas in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region.

The national weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could have produced a tornado.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read.

The affected areas included St. Catharines, Grimsby, Welland and Niagara Region.

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The area remains under a separate yellow rainfall warning with up to 50 mm expected on Sunday.

Multiple thunderstorms will pass through the area before drying up for the Civic holiday.