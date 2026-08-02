Toronto couple dead after boating crash in Muskoka

A man and a woman in their 30s are dead after a boating crash in Muskoka on Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say just after 10:30 p.m., they found a severely damaged boat resting on a rock ledge at the scene on Lake Rosseau, near Backenrig Bay.

Police say they immediately began an extensive search, which included the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, however, neither individual was located at the scene or in the surrounding area.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Toronto, on Saturday. Police did not identify the pair and the relationship between the two was not immediately available.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report