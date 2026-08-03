7 more Marineland belugas on the move to U.S. aquarium

Half a dozen captive belugas are now swimming in the waters of their new homes – as Marineland begins the final stage of its park closure. Shauna Hunt is in Niagara Falls – looking at the extraordinary journey the whales took to aquariums in the U.S.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 3, 2026 8:32 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2026 8:57 pm.

NIAGARA FALLS — Seven more whales are on the move from Marineland, headed to a new home at an aquarium in the United States.

Marineland says in a statement that it has begun the second phase of its whale relocation plan, just weeks after successfully transferring six belugas to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and SeaWorld in San Antonio.

It says the whales getting shipped Monday – female belugas named Xena, Gemini, Skyla, Meeka, Eve, Neva and Calypso – are all going to SeaWorld’s San Antonio location.

The park says the health, safety and well-being of the whales remain its top priority throughout the journey.

One of Marineland’s advisers has called the series of moves, a process involving custom slings, dozens of people and ongoing international collaboration, “unprecedented.”

Marineland has been closed to the public since 2024 as it looks to sell the park and its sprawling property a short distance from the famous Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls, Ont.

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The park has said it is running out of money and can no longer care for the whales.

The shuttered tourist attraction previously tried to ship its complement of belugas and dolphins to an aquarium in China, but the plan was blocked by the federal fisheries minister.

Not long after, Marineland captured international attention when it threatened to euthanize all of its belugas if it didn’t obtain emergency funding.

The park ended up striking a deal with a consortium of U.S. and Spanish aquariums, which worked out a plan to move the whales.

The first batch of whales was moved on July 20.

Before then, Marineland had 30 belugas and four dolphins, the largest complement of captive belugas in the world as well as Canada’s last remaining captive whales and dolphins. 

Beluga whale "Gemini" is transported by a group of experts from Marineland and several US aquariums onto a truck via a sling at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
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