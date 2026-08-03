Blue Jays trade Adam Macko to Rangers for Josh Smith, Josh Stephan

The Toronto Blue Jays are trading left-handed reliever Adam Macko to the Texas Rangers for infielder Josh Smith and minor-league right-hander Josh Stephan, sources confirmed to Sportsnet on Monday.

Dallas Morning News‘s Evan Grant was first to report the news.

The Blue Jays and Rangers confirmed the trade later Monday afternoon.

Macko, a Slovakian-Canadian, made his major-league debut for the Blue Jays this season and pitched to a 4.91 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks over 22 innings.

The left-hander was raised in Alberta and trained at the Vauxhall Academy of Baseball. He was first acquired by the Blue Jays along with Erik Swanson in return for Teoscar Hernández in November 2022.

Smith was an above-league-average hitter over the previous two seasons before struggling this year. He’s slashing .213/.299/.272 and has been a negative defender by Statcast’s fielding run value.

The 28-year-old is also under club control until 2028 and has positional versatility, spending significant time at all four infield spots and playing corner outfielder occasionally, too.

Stephan, 24, is a right-handed starter who’s logged a 5.44 ERA with 97 strikeouts and 31 walks over 101 innings at triple-A this season.