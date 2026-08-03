Former ’60 Minutes’ correspondents Pelley, Alfonsi go from newsroom to classroom

FILE - Scott Pelley, anchor of "CBS Evening News," at the CBS Upfront in New York, May 15, 2013. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

By Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press,

Posted August 3, 2026 8:05 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2026 9:02 pm.

Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley, two of the correspondents ousted from “60 Minutes” as part of a major shakeup at the storied CBS News show, are moving from the newsroom to the classroom.

Columbia Journalism School announced Monday that the two would serve as Journalists in Residence for the upcoming academic year.

In a statement, the school said the two, who both lost their “60 Minutes” jobs two months ago amid changes imposed by CBS News’ editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, would in their part-time positions advise and mentor students, give lectures and contribute to the Columbia Journalism Review, among other things.

“Their appointments give CJS students access to two journalists whose reporting has shaped the national conversation for decades,” the statement said. “Alfonsi and Pelley have covered many of the defining stories of our time — from war and politics to public health, criminal justice and international affairs.”

In an interview, Jelani Cobb, dean of the journalism school, said he had reached out to Pelley the day after he was fired in early June after he confronted CBS News leadership about the changes instituted by Weiss. That included replacing the show’s executive producer, Tanya Simon, with Nick Bilton, who had little substantial broadcast TV experience.

“One of the responsibilities of my job is to have an eye out for talent that’s available,” Cobb said. “The caliber of their investigative work was just unparalleled. ‘60 Minutes’ is the preeminent investigative broadcast news show for a reason.”

The decision was made quickly, and then was kept under wraps in order to announce the news closer to the beginning of the academic year, Cobb said.

In a statement released by the school, Alfonsi, who spent more than a decade reporting for “60 Minutes” before the show failed to renew her contract this year, called the new position “an extraordinary privilege, especially at a time when deep, rigorous and fearless reporting has never been more vital.”

“I’m excited to work with the next generation of journalists who are eager to ask the tough questions that hold power accountable,” Alfonsi said.

Pelley, who anchored “CBS Evening News” and spent more than 37 years at the network, 27 of them at “60 Minutes,” noted in his statement that it was “a critical time for a free press.”

“Columbia is leading the way in training the next generation of great journalists and I am honored to join Sharyn in that vital cause,” Pelley said.

In addition to their work advising and mentoring students, Alfonsi and Pelley will participate in a Nov. 11 dialogue moderated by Cobb, the dean said.

That panel will discuss “significant stories that they’ve done over the course of their careers, what they’ve learned as journalists, how they have navigated different ethical conflicts that have come up — the things that they’ve learned over the course of their careers,” Cobb said.

At “60 Minutes,” meanwhile, a new slate of correspondents has been announced ahead of the show’s 59th season.

Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press

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