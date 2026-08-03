Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by a car in Cabbagetown

Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 3, 2026 12:53 pm.

A man in his 60s was rushed to a hospital on Monday afternoon after getting hit by a car in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Parliament and Wellesley streets just after 12:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say the man was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

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