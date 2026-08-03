Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by a car in Cabbagetown
Posted August 3, 2026 12:53 pm.
A man in his 60s was rushed to a hospital on Monday afternoon after getting hit by a car in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Parliament and Wellesley streets just after 12:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
Authorities say the man was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.