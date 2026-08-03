Police hunt underway for driver who fled the scene of a Scarborough crash
Posted August 3, 2026 1:39 pm.
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Monday.
Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy and Eglinton Avenues at approximately 11:41 a.m. for reports of a car crash.
One driver sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, police say the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.
That car is described as a white cargo van and is wanted by police.
No other details were released, but an investigation is ongoing.