Police hunt underway for driver who fled the scene of a Scarborough crash

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy and Eglinton Avenues at approximately 11:41 a.m. for reports of a car crash.

One driver sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, police say the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

That car is described as a white cargo van and is wanted by police.

No other details were released, but an investigation is ongoing.