Police seek to identify man wanted Markham sex assault 

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 3, 2026 2:10 pm.

Toronto police are looking to identify an unknown man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Markham.

Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Warden Avenue at 2:46 a.m. on Saturday.

Detectives say a victim was walking in an alleyway when the suspect approached them from behind and pushed the victim to the ground.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the victim,” police wrote in a news release shared on Monday.

He then fled the area running towards Warden Avenue.

Police have described the suspect as a male with brown skin between the ages of 30 and 40. He is approximately five-foot-eight and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red striped shorts, running shoes and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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