Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says he believes team is improved after trade deadline

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks with reporters during a media availability on Aug. 3, 2026. SPORTSNET

By Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Posted August 3, 2026 9:24 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2026 9:29 pm.

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins believes his struggling club improved its roster after a blended trade deadline that saw him add proven starting pitchers Jose Soriano and Spencer Arrighetti, and subtract Daulton Varsho and Jeff Hoffman on Monday.

Atkins took the blame for the Blue Jays’ disappointing 2026 season, a year after being a World Series finalist. However, he was pleased that his moves — including Sunday’s late deal that moved veteran starter Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs — will still give Toronto a shot to compete for an American League wild-card spot in the final two months.

“I think we’re close, but obviously, I would rather we were just adding at this point and making us a much better 26-man and 40-man roster for the 2026th season,” said Atkins, whose team began play Monday evening 4 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card berth.

“We weren’t in that position, so we’re turning our focus to continue to win games and compete this year, and make us better for the 2027 season and beyond that. We feel that we’ve accomplished that.”

Including the Gausman deal, Atkins spun five trades on deadline day.

Varsho was moved to the Houston Astros for right-handed pitcher Arrighetti, 26, and cash considerations. Varsho was in the lineup for the Astros in the series opener against Toronto on Monday. Arrighetti is currently on the injured list with right foot nerve irritation.

The 27-year-old Soriano was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr., and right-handed pitcher Angel Rivero. Soriano’s contract has club control through 2028.

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Gausman was moved to the Cubs for outfield prospect Brett Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene. In an earlier trade, the Cubs sent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to Toronto for cash considerations.

Toronto sent Canadian reliever Adam Macko to the Texas Rangers for infielder/outfielder Josh Smith and right-handed pitcher Josh Stephan.

Hoffman was traded to the Minnesota Twins for prospects Dasan Hill, John Klein and Dameury Pena, and $250,000 in international cap space. Hoffman, of course, surrendered a game-tying homer to Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series last fall. The Dodgers won the deciding game in the 11th inning.

“I will say this: I think it’s very unfair for Jeff Hoffman to be remembered by one pitch last year in Game 7,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “Unfortunately, that comes with Game 7 when you’re pitching the ninth inning. But what he’s done for us and the innings that he’s pitched for us, you know, last year and this year, I’ll always be thankful for.”

Atkins summed up the last two days of wheeling and dealing with a favourable outlook.

“I think the thing we were most pleased with is that we were able to apply higher pieces that can impact the team immediately, and who will be here for the long term, and that was important to us,” Atkins said.

The Jays GM did not move veterans George Springer, Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber, even though their contracts are set to expire in the off-season.

“We felt that because we have so much support here, it wasn’t necessary that we trade them,” Atkins said. “There was a benefit to us continuing to compete, a benefit to individuals like Max and George and Shane being here to impact others individually, and impact us winning baseball games.”

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