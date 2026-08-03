Toronto Blue Jays trade Daulton Varsho to Houston Astros for Spencer Arrighetti

Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Daulton Varsho leaves the field after batting practice before the American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet

Posted August 3, 2026 5:37 pm.

HOUSTON — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to trade Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros.

Toronto will also send cash considerations to the Astros and receive righty Spencer Arrighetti in return. Varsho may be in the Astros lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.

Varsho, a pending free agent, spent three and a half seasons with the Blue Jays, establishing himself as one of the game’s elite centre-field defenders. Acquired for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno before the 2023 season, Varsho made a difference in the outfield and at the plate while in Toronto.

The former catcher made dozens of highlight-reel catches over the years, winning a Gold Glove in 2024. Offensively, he offered power from the left side of the plate, reaching the 20-homer plateau twice with the Blue Jays.

He also hit three post-season home runs: two in Game 2 of the 2025 ALDS against the Yankees and one in Game 1 of the 2025 World Series against the Dodgers.

In 2026, Varsho’s performance dropped off from his previously established levels. At the plate, his power has declined with seven home runs and a .682 OPS so far this season. On defence, his sprint speed has dropped from 77th percentile to 50th percentile while his range has dipped from 95th percentile to 86th percentile.

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So while he’s still a good big-league player, the impact hasn’t been quite the same so far this season.

If the Blue Jays had kept Varsho, they would have had the option of making the Scott Boras client a qualifying offer for 2027 to set themselves up for draft pick compensation if he declined. The trade means the Blue Jays preferred the prospect return to the possibility of a qualifying offer.

With Varsho gone, the Blue Jays could rely on a combination of Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes in centre field for the remainder of the season. Organizationally, it’s a position of need heading into the off-season.

Arrighetti, meanwhile, is a right-handed starter currently on the injured list with right foot nerve irritation.

When he has played this season, he has a 4.60 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 87 strikeouts in 88 innings over 17 starts.

The 26-year-old has a career 4.66 ERA and 1.386 WHIP in 53 appearances at the major-league level.

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