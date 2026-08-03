Toronto Blue Jays trading Jeff Hoffman to Minnesota Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays have parted with their ex-closer.

Right-hander Jeff Hoffman is being traded from Toronto to the Minnesota Twins, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

Coming back in return for Hoffman are prospects Dasan Hill, John Klein and Dameury Pena, and $250,000 in international cap space, according to Nicholson-Smith and Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

Hoffman, 33, was in his second season with the Blue Jays. He lost his closing job earlier in the season to Louis Varland but remained an important bullpen option for manager John Schneider, pitching in leverage situations.

Hoffman was a first-round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 2014 but was traded to the Colorado Rockies in the Troy Tulowitzki deal before making his MLB debut. An 11-year veteran, he has pitched for the Rockies, Reds, Phillies and Blue Jays in his career.

Hill, 20, is a left-handed pitcher who just reached high-A ball this season. In 16 starts with Cedar Rapids this season, he’s put up a 5.80 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 37 walks.

Klein is a 24-year-old right-hander who made his major-league debut this season. In three appearances with Minnesota, he sports a 4.15 ERA with two strikeouts and four walks.

Pena has reached as high as high-A ball. Between the two levels this season, the 20-year-old has hit .300/.373/.362 with one home run and 47 RBI.