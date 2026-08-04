Police shut down Brampton’s Jambana Festival after capacity concerns

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say officials shut down the Jambana One World Festival in Brampton on Monday evening after they raised concerns about crowd capacity and the safety of people leaving the fairgrounds.

Police posted the update Monday night, noting that officers worked closely with event organizers as large crowds began exiting the Brampton Fairgrounds.

“Due to capacity concerns and to ensure public safety during dispersal, the public is being asked to avoid the area and not attend,” police said. Officers remained on scene to manage traffic and crowd flow.

The Jambana festival — often billed as Jambana One World Festival — is a major summer event in Brampton celebrating Caribbean culture, music, food, and community.

The festival’s shutdown was precautionary, police said, and there were no major safety issues reported as crowds dispersed.