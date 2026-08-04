Male motorcyclist dead following collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say an adult male motorcyclist was killed following an early-morning collision with another vehicle in Brampton.

Officers were notified of a crash involving the driver of a Sedan and a motorcyclist just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Sun Pac Boulevard and Queen Street East, near Goreway Drive.

An adult male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Sedan remained, police said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed at Queen Street from Delta Park Boulevard to Humberwest Parkway for the collision investigation.