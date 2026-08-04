Lloyd Robertson, veteran Canadian news anchor, dead at 92: report

Lloyd Robertson is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 4, 2026 10:20 pm.

Last Updated August 4, 2026 11:19 pm.

Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada’s most prominent broadcast journalists, has died at the age of 92, according to a CTV News report.

According to the report, a family statement issued to the news network said Robertson died Tuesday evening.

Richard Gray, vice president of news with Bell Media, said Robertson left an “indelible mark” on CTV News and journalism in Canada.

“Throughout his illustrious career, he forged a genuine bond with viewers, becoming a reassuring voice while reporting on some of the biggest events happening across Canada and around the world,” Gray said in a statement Tuesday evening.

“His enduring legacy continues through the standards and values he established at CTV News, and he will be deeply missed by all.”

Robertson, known for ending his newscasts with the phrase, “And that’s the kind of day it’s been,” signed off as the chief anchor of CTV National News in September 2011 after a 41-year run as anchor.

Robertson joined CTV in 1976 and served as its chief anchor and senior editor between 1984 and 2011.

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Lisa LaFlamme, who succeeded Robertson as chief anchor, paid tribute to him in a social media post Tuesday night.

“My heart is heavy with the passing of my friend and mentor, the great Lloyd Robertson,” she wrote on Instagram, calling him a “true giant.”

“Canada has lost a broadcast legend. I have lost a teacher, a trusted friend, and someone who helped shape both my career and my life.”

Before that, the Stratford, Ont., native worked for two decades at the CBC and later anchored the public broadcaster’s national news. 

Robertson started his broadcast journalism career at CJCS radio in Stratford in 1952 followed by stints in Guelph and Windsor, Ont.

The longtime broadcaster was named to the Order of Canada in 1998 and inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2007. He also received multiple honourary degrees.

Robertson married his high school sweetheart, Nancy, in 1956. The couple had four daughters together, including a set of twins.

With files from The Canadian Press

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