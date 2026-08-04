Durham police drug operation results in over 250 arrests, seizures of cash, cocaine and fentanyl in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) operation in downtown Oshawa dubbed Project Atlantis has resulted in over 250 arrests over the course of four months, along with seizures of cocaine, fentanyl, and cash.

The probe, which DRPS officers described as “a proactive enforcement and community engagement initiative,” began in April and will continue to operate until the end of 2026.

In a release, investigators said DRPS officers worked “alongside community partners to address public safety concerns through targeted enforcement, intelligence-led investigations, and ongoing engagement with residents, businesses, and community organizations.”

The key focus of the investigation was the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in downtown Oshawa, the release explained.

Between April and July DRPS officers made 267 arrests and say they seized around 45 grams of fentanyl, 674 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, and more than $10,000 in proceeds of crime.

Officers said they completed more than 1,300 hours of bicycle patrol, 160 hours of foot patrol, 64 hours of UTV patrol and say nearly 100 hours were dedicated to youth and school engagement.

“These highly visible patrols enhanced police presence in the downtown core, waterfronts, trails, and parks,” the release stated.

Project Atlantis, a proactive enforcement and community engagement initiative, has led to hundreds of arrests, significant drug seizures, and increased police visibility in Downtown Oshawa.



Full story: https://t.co/zpTEITVnip pic.twitter.com/hkFoYs8YF2 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 4, 2026