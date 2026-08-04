Ottawa moves to list Alberta-backed West Coast pipeline as national interest project

OTTAWA — The federal government is advancing the process to designate a proposed oil pipeline to the West Coast as a “national interest” project.

Naming a project in the national interest under the Building Canada Act allows the government to fast-track approvals and skirt some environmental laws.

A notice published in the Canada Gazette on Aug. 1 sets a Sept. 18 deadline to submit comments on the national interest designation.

The proposed pipeline has been referred already to the government’s major projects office, with the Alberta government listed as the proponent. The pipeline would be owned by Trans Mountain, the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Pembina has a 10 per cent ownership stake in the construction, with the option to purchase an additional 10 per cent once the pipeline is operational.

The government’s notice says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will work with the Alberta and B.C. governments on the project while consultations with Indigenous communities are underway.

Julia Levin, an associate director at Environmental Defence, criticized the government for quietly beginning this process during a long weekend.

“Over the weekend, while Canadians across the country are dealing with raging wildfires and the aftermath of severe flooding and heat waves, Prime Minister (Mark) Carney quietly moved forward with his oil pipeline plans,” Levin said in a statement.

“It’s no wonder he didn’t want to draw attention to this environmentally and economically risky project, and the breakneck speed at which he wants to get it approved without due oversight.”

The proposed pipeline is a central component of an energy agreement between the federal and Alberta governments.

The roughly 1,250-kilometre pipeline would carry upwards of one million barrels of crude oil from Bruderheim, Alta. to a port near Delta, B.C. for shipment to international markets.

The Conservatives helped the government pass the Building Canada Act more than a year ago and the government has so far moved three projects toward the national interest designation.

Those projects are the Grays Bay road and port project in Nunavut, the Mackenzie Valley Highway in the Northwest Territories and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s deep geological repository in northern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.

— with files from Nick Murray in Ottawa.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press