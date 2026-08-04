One person dead after 2‑alarm highrise fire in Scarborough

One person has died following a two‑alarm fire inside a 20‑storey apartment building in Scarborough early Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Jim Fitzgerald says the call came in shortly before 8 a.m. for a working fire inside a 20‑storey apartment building near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find a fully involved unit fire on the 16th floor, with heavy smoke pushing into the hallway.

Toronto Fire says one person — believed to be the occupant of the unit — was found VSA outside the building and later pronounced deceased by paramedics.

Fitzgerald says Toronto Fire is investigating witness reports that the individual attempted to self‑evacuate the unit before being overcome. No one else was found inside the apartment.

The fire does not appear suspicious, officials said. The victim was later confirmed to be an adult but a gender was not provided.

Toronto police have closed McLevin Avenue in both directions between Neilson Road and Hupfield Trail as crews remain on scene. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.