updated

One person dead after 2‑alarm highrise fire in Scarborough

One person has died following a two‑alarm fire inside a 20‑storey apartment building in Scarborough early Tuesday.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 4, 2026 8:43 am.

Last Updated August 4, 2026 10:39 am.

One person has died following a two‑alarm fire inside a 20‑storey apartment building in Scarborough early Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Jim Fitzgerald says the call came in shortly before 8 a.m. for a working fire inside a 20‑storey apartment building near Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find a fully involved unit fire on the 16th floor, with heavy smoke pushing into the hallway.

Toronto Fire says one person — believed to be the occupant of the unit — was found VSA outside the building and later pronounced deceased by paramedics.

Fitzgerald says Toronto Fire is investigating witness reports that the individual attempted to self‑evacuate the unit before being overcome. No one else was found inside the apartment.

The fire does not appear suspicious, officials said. The victim was later confirmed to be an adult but a gender was not provided.

Toronto police have closed McLevin Avenue in both directions between Neilson Road and Hupfield Trail as crews remain on scene. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

Toronto Fire says crews were called at 7:39 a.m. for reports of a fire on the 16th floor of the highrise, located in the area of Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue. Photo: Afua Baah/CityNews.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2nd fatal high‑rise fire reported in Toronto following 'cooking-related incident'

Toronto Fire is dealing with multiple serious high‑rise fires across the city Tuesday, including two fatal investigations — one in Scarborough and another at a St. James Town apartment tower. Toronto...

breaking

2m ago

Man rescued from Scarborough Bluffs after approximately 24 hours

Toronto Fire crews rescued a man from a remote area of the Scarborough Bluffs on Tuesday morning after he had been stuck there for approximately 24 hours. Crews were called to the area around 8 a.m....

updated

Just now

Man suffers 2nd‑degree burns in Toronto highrise fire; e‑bike batteries found compromised

Toronto Fire officials say a man suffered second‑degree burns and three other residents were injured after a fully involved apartment fire tore through an eighth‑floor unit early Tuesday. Division...

updated

1h ago

Male motorcyclist dead following collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say an adult male motorcyclist was killed following an early-morning collision with another vehicle in Brampton. Officers were notified of a crash involving the driver of...

34m ago

Top Stories

2nd fatal high‑rise fire reported in Toronto following 'cooking-related incident'

Toronto Fire is dealing with multiple serious high‑rise fires across the city Tuesday, including two fatal investigations — one in Scarborough and another at a St. James Town apartment tower. Toronto...

breaking

2m ago

Man rescued from Scarborough Bluffs after approximately 24 hours

Toronto Fire crews rescued a man from a remote area of the Scarborough Bluffs on Tuesday morning after he had been stuck there for approximately 24 hours. Crews were called to the area around 8 a.m....

updated

Just now

Man suffers 2nd‑degree burns in Toronto highrise fire; e‑bike batteries found compromised

Toronto Fire officials say a man suffered second‑degree burns and three other residents were injured after a fully involved apartment fire tore through an eighth‑floor unit early Tuesday. Division...

updated

1h ago

Male motorcyclist dead following collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say an adult male motorcyclist was killed following an early-morning collision with another vehicle in Brampton. Officers were notified of a crash involving the driver of...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Fire rips through Toronto apartment, leaving man injured

Toronto Fire officials say a man suffered second‑degree burns and three other residents were injured after a fully involved apartment fire tore through an eighth‑floor unit early Tuesday.

1h ago

2:48
Sunny start to the week in the Greater Toronto Area ahead of rain

Kabir Bageria has more on what we can expect for weather this week in his seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:16
WestJet reaches tentative deal with union representing flight attendants

The WestJet labour disruption is over. As Afua Baah reports, impacted travelers are wondering when they will be able to take to the skies now that flight operations have resumed.

16h ago

2:10
Two killed after firefighting helicopters collide near Athens

Firefighters battled a massive wildfire north west of Athens for a fourth day on Monday. Erica Natividad with the ongoing effort a day after a deadly helicopter crash.

13h ago

3:06
Family owned business fighting to get money back from Toys R Us

Kids VIP, a family owned company in Woodbridge, is fighting to stay open after the owners say they’re owed a large amount of money from Toys R Us Canada. Pat Taney reports.

August 3, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

More Videos