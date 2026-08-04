2 children among those injured in St. James Town high‑rise fire

Toronto Fire received the call at 3:05 a.m. for reports of a blaze inside a high‑rise in the Ontario Street and St. James Avenue area in Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 4, 2026 5:27 am.

An apartment fire in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood sent two children and one adult to hospital early Tuesday.

Toronto Fire received the call at 3:05 a.m. for reports of a blaze inside a high‑rise in the Ontario Street and St. James Avenue area.

Toronto Fire says the blaze began inside one apartment on the ninth floor, though smoke spread into the hallway, forcing multiple units to evacuate as a precaution.

Paramedics assessed several people at the scene and transported two children and one adult to hospital with moderate, non‑life‑threatening injuries. No additional serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

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