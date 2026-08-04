breaking

2nd fatal high‑rise fire reported in Toronto following ‘cooking-related incident’

Toronto Fire Services says crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to Marchington Circle, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, after reports that two individuals had become pinned under large metal panels believed to be part of a shed structure. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. mikeinlondon

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 4, 2026 11:09 am.

Toronto Fire is dealing with multiple serious high‑rise fires across the city Tuesday, including two fatal investigations — one in Scarborough and another at a St. James Town apartment tower.

Toronto Fire confirms they are now investigating a fatal fire at a 29‑storey apartment building in the Wellesley Street East area near St. James Avenue.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson at the Scarborough scene told CityNews that another fire investigation is underway at the Wellesley high‑rise after officials were called there at 10:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a unit on the 19th floor.

A spokesperson said the fire stemmed from a “cooking related incident” with one resident impacted. The fire is out and was contained to one unit, Toronto Fire confirmed.

Earlier Tuesday, a separate fatal fire unfolded at a 20‑storey building in Scarborough, where a fully involved 16th‑floor unit fire prompted a major response shortly before 8 a.m. One adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

That response followed another serious incident overnight at a separate St. James Town building, where a fully involved eighth‑floor unit fire left four people injured, including a man with second‑degree burns. Two children were briefly hospitalized but later discharged.

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