Male suspect wanted in alleged Toronto nightclub assault

Police are searching for a male suspect who was involved in an assault at a nightclub. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 4, 2026 6:43 am.

Toronto police are hoping to identify and locate a male suspect wanted in an alleged assault that occurred at a nightclub in late June.

Officers were called to the establishment in the Queen Street West and Peter Street area in the early-morning hours on Sunday, June 28.

It’s alleged that the suspect and another person got into an altercation, leading to the suspect striking that person with a glass.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and noted that the suspect left the area following the incident. The suspect and victim did not know each other.

The suspect is a male, 25-35 years old, with a medium build, long dreadlocks past the shoulders, and various tattoos on both arms, neck, and possibly on his face. He was last seen wearing a white bucket hat, glasses, a chain around his neck, a black shirt with a colourful print on the front, black jeans, and black shoes.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them.

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