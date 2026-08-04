Vehicle crashes into pole near Parkside and High Park

Police say a vehicle crashed into a pole near Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard in Toronto on Aug. 4, 2026. (Photo: Sean Toussaint/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 4, 2026 8:35 am.

Last Updated August 4, 2026 8:45 am.

A driver is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash near High Park on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard just after 7 a.m.

Police say a vehicle slammed into a pole.

Paramedics say they transported the driver to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have closed southbound Parkside Drive at High Park Boulevard for the collision investigation.

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