Vehicle crashes into pole near Parkside and High Park
Posted August 4, 2026 8:35 am.
Last Updated August 4, 2026 8:45 am.
A driver is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash near High Park on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard just after 7 a.m.
Police say a vehicle slammed into a pole.
Paramedics say they transported the driver to hospital with minor injuries.
Police have closed southbound Parkside Drive at High Park Boulevard for the collision investigation.