A collision involving three vehicles has led to the closure of a portion of Fort York Boulevard in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue around 9:35 a.m. for reports of a three-vehicle collision where one of the vehicles had flipped over.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Fort York Boulevard is closed in both directiosn between Telegram Mews and Capreol Court.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as traffic delays are expected in the area.

More to come