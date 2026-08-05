Blue Jays place pitcher Trey Yesavage on 15-day injured list

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals. (John McDonnell/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 5, 2026 2:02 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2026 2:04 pm.

Just after adjusting to a six-man rotation, the Toronto Blue Jays’ pitching group has been thrown into flux yet again.

The Blue Jays have placed starter Trey Yesavage on the 15-day injured list due to left knee inflammation, the team announced Wednesday.

In corresponding moves, righties Lazaro Estrada and Chase Lee were recalled from triple-A Buffalo, and Chad Dallas was optioned down to the minors.

Yesavage exited Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros ahead of the third inning after his knee appeared to buckle while warming up. He then exited the game after throwing one test pitch and shaking his head, saying he couldn’t continue.

After the game, Schneider said Yesavage would undergo an MRI on Wednesday, which showed enough to warrant an extended stint on the injured list for the rookie pitcher.

Yesavage entered the night with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 91.2 innings on the season.

Lee, meanwhile, is getting his call back up to the majors after last suiting up for the team in May. In three appearances for the Jays this season, the 27-year-old has a 8.10 ERA and 1.800 WHIP over 3.1 innings.

He has excelled at triple-A, however, posting a 2.20 ERA and 1.133 WHIP in 45 innings over 35 appearances.

Estrada, in four appearances with the Jays, has a 4.82 ERA and 0.964 WHIP in 9.1 innings at the major-league level. In 10 appearances at triple-A Buffalo, the 27-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 0.880 WHIP over 25 innings.

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