Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws from National Bank Open with injury

Canada’s top tennis player will miss his home open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers due to a back injury suffered during training, it was announced Wednesday by the Montreal tournament.

The No. 2-seeded men’s singles player at the tourney was scheduled to face France’s Titouan Droguet in the second round of the NBO in Montreal, Auger-Aliassime’s hometown.

More to come