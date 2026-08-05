Canadian Armed Forces member charged in terrorist case no longer in the military

MONTREAL — A Quebec man charged last year with facilitating a terrorist activity is no longer a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Department of National Defence spokesperson Cheryl Forrest declined to provide further details about Marc-Aurèle Chabot’s release, saying the information is protected under the Privacy Act.

Chabot was one of three Quebec men charged in July 2025 with allegedly participating in what the RCMP alleged was an anti-government extremist plot in the Quebec City area.

The RCMP alleged the accused planned to create an anti-government militia and took concrete steps to facilitate terrorist activity.

Forrest confirmed a fourth suspect, who is facing weapons charges, is still a Canadian Armed Forces member but is not performing military duties.

The military had previously confirmed Chabot, who reached the rank of corporal, was serving at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier near Quebec City when he was charged.

None of the allegations against Chabot, which include the illegal storage of firearms and the possession of explosives and prohibited devices, have been proven in court.