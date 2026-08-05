Carney promises $2.7 billion to build rental homes in Toronto

Prime Minister Mark Carney talks to reporters as he takes part in an event at a new housing development in Orleans, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2026 2:37 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2026 2:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is investing at least $2.7 billion to build more than 18 housing projects across Toronto.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said at an announcement with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow today that the federal government will be investing the funds over the next three years.

He said, according to a copy of his remarks, that more than 5,600 new rental homes will be built with the money and that at least 1,800 of them will be affordable or rent-controlled.

The prime minister said construction will begin on roughly 4,500 new homes by the end of the year.

Carney will tour a public transit site in Toronto with Ontario Premier Doug Ford later today.

The federal government earlier this month rejected a proposal to expand Toronto’s city airport to allow jets to land and take off, which led the Ontario government to reconsider its support for Alto, the federal government’s proposed high-speed rail project.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

3h ago

Ontario launches reviews of large public agencies including Metrolinx, LCBO

The Ontario government is putting several large public agencies under the microscope, launching reviews that will look at efficiency and productivity. The announcement today from Treasury Board President...

1h ago

Ford visits flood-stricken Ontario municipalities under emergency

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has met with the mayors of two flood-stricken municipalities under states of emergency in the Niagara Region. Ford shared in a post on social media this afternoon that...

28m ago

Premier Ford calls three provincial byelections for Sept. 3

Premier Doug Ford has announced the date for three provincial byelections. Voters in Scarborough Southwest, York-Simcoe and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek will go to the polls on Sept. 3. Businessman...

2h ago

Top Stories

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

3h ago

Ontario launches reviews of large public agencies including Metrolinx, LCBO

The Ontario government is putting several large public agencies under the microscope, launching reviews that will look at efficiency and productivity. The announcement today from Treasury Board President...

1h ago

Ford visits flood-stricken Ontario municipalities under emergency

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has met with the mayors of two flood-stricken municipalities under states of emergency in the Niagara Region. Ford shared in a post on social media this afternoon that...

28m ago

Premier Ford calls three provincial byelections for Sept. 3

Premier Doug Ford has announced the date for three provincial byelections. Voters in Scarborough Southwest, York-Simcoe and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek will go to the polls on Sept. 3. Businessman...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Car flipped over onto its windshield after 3-vehicle collision downtown Toronto

A collision involving three vehicles has led to the closure of a portion of Fort York Boulevard in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning.

2h ago

0:47
Endangered pygmy hippo calf born at Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is celebrating the arrival of an endangered female pygmy hippo calf, born Sunday morning to 20‑year‑old Kindia.

2h ago

0:33
September byelections called in three Ontario ridings

Premier Doug Ford has announced the date for three provincial byelections in the ridings of Scarborough Southwest, York-Simcoe and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

2h ago

2:41
Tennis stars Eala and Fernandez to play on same night at the National Bank Open

Tennis fans are ecstatic about the return of Leylah Fernandez and the debut of Alexandra Eala in Toronto at the National Bank Open.

3h ago

0:51
GTA gas prices to drop 9 cents at midnight

Toronto and GTA drivers will see another drop in gas prices as early as Thursday, according to industry analysts — continuing a volatile stretch that has seen pump prices swing sharply throughout late July and early August.

4h ago

More Videos