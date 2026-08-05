Carney suggests island airport jets not nixed in perpetuity: ‘forever is a long time’

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is not ruling out ever allowing jets to land at Toronto’s island airport, but he is focused for now on a broader transportation picture.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had pitched a plan to expand Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to allow jets to land, framing it as a way to boost the economy.

The land is governed as a tripartite agreement that was formerly between the city of Toronto, the federal government and the Toronto Port Authority, which is a federal agency, but the province took over the city’s role earlier this year.

Carney’s government rejected Ford’s vision last month following a consultation largely opposed to the idea of jets, and he says today that the results of the consultation were clear but “forever is a long time.”

Sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to share internal discussions have said Ford and Carney had a handshake deal in which the province supported Carney’s high-speed rail plan in exchange for federal support for the airport expansion.

However, when asked today if he ever told Ford he would greenlight the project, Carney said no.