Two candidates running for Green Party leadership, winner to be announced Nov. 14

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May speaks as former Green MP Mike Morrice looks on during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2026 9:57 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2026 10:50 am.

OTTAWA — The federal Green Party says it has two approved candidates for the party leadership and the winner will be announced on Nov. 14.

Former Kitchener Centre MP Mike Morrice, who is throwing his hat in after serving one term in Parliament, will look to represent the riding again in the next election.

Ottawa’s Nira Dookeran, the other contender for the leadership, has a 12-year party history as an organizer and as a candidate for both the federal and Ontario Greens.

The party says these two approved candidates will have to sign up at least 200 new members and raise at least $15,000 by Sept. 30 to get on the final ballot. Candidates also need to sign up at least 50 young members aged 12 to 29.

The party says members will cast their votes between Nov. 2 and Nov. 13 using a ranked ballot, with a choice between the listed candidates and none-of-the-above.

A none-of-the-above option, provided for in the party’s constitution, has been on each Green Party leadership ballot since 2006.

A party spokesperson confirmed the race is not open to any other candidates.

Longtime leader Elizabeth May announced plans to step down last August but is staying in the leadership until her successor is chosen.

May was first elected Green Party leader in 2006. Her original term lasted until November 2019, when she stepped down shortly after the general election.

Annamie Paul became Green Party leader on Oct. 3, 2020 but resigned in September 2021 after months of infighting.

May once again became party leader on Nov. 19, 2022.

Jonathan Pedneault, an activist and journalist, officially became co-leader alongside May in January 2025 but he resigned shortly after the April 28 election after failing to win a seat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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