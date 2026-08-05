Heat and humidity to be joined by pop-up thunderstorms this week in the GTA 

The heat and humidity felt Wednesday will be joined by potential thunderstorms in the forecast over the next few days as we head into the weekend.

The high reached 29 C but felt like 34 to 37 with the humidity today in the GTA.

The dew point temperature, which represents how muggy the air is, is sitting at 16 degrees today but it will be getting up to 21 degrees by tomorrow which means the humidity is going up.

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says to expect the temperatures to reach near 30 C over the next few days, feeling like the mid-to-high 30’s with the humidity.

Thunderstorms are also headed Toronto’s way on Thursday. There will be some isolated weak storms early in the morning north of the city in cottage country with more popping up in the afternoon.

“We’ll likely see, with some afternoon sunshine, more storms and showers. These are isolated, popping up. That means some areas get nothing, and some could see heavy downpours,” explained Ramsahai.

Those pop-up showers are expected to taper off after about 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday evening. They are also expected to return Friday morning, as well as on and off into the early evening. This could impact outdoor festival goers Friday night as the storm risk may linger until about 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As for Saturday and Sunday, the latter is looking like a better day as there are some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the first day of the weekend.

The humid conditions will continue through the weekend before it starts to get fresher on Monday with humidity falling through the day.

“So, it’ll be a fresher feel and a cooler week ahead next week,” said Ramsahai.

Many days next week will be below seasonal but much more comfortable for those living without air conditioning.