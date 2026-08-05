Nearly 400 vehicles worth $28M recovered in RCMP anti-fraud pilot program, police say

An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press Staff

Posted August 5, 2026 12:21 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2026 12:29 pm.

OTTAWA — The RCMP say they’ve recovered 392 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $28 million through an anti-fraud pilot program launched in June 2025.

The program, called Project NoCargo, targets transnational organized crime networks that use stolen or phoney personal information to get vehicle loans and insurance policies.

The RCMP say these schemes contributed to an estimated $900 million in insurance losses last year.

One of the main objectives of Project NoCargo is to identify and stop these vehicles from being shipped overseas from Canadian ports, and seizures took place in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The RCMP partnered with INTERPOL Ottawa, the Canada Border Services Agency, FINTRAC and Canadian financial institutions on the pilot.

The CBSA says it intercepted 1,590 stolen vehicles in rail yards and ports in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press Staff

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