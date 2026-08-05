Ontario Liberal caucus member joins race to become leader

Ontario Liberal MPP Stephanie Bowman speaks to the media following the Speech from the Throne at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2026 10:42 am.

Another Ontario Liberal caucus member has joined the race to become the party’s next leader.

Stephanie Bowman, who represents Don Valley West for the party in the legislature, says she wants to build a party that is competitive across the province.

She had served as campaign co-chair for fellow caucus member Rob Cerjanec until he dropped out of the race last month.

Bowman worked in finance before being elected in 2022, including serving as a member of the Bank of Canada’s board.

Lee Fairclough, who represents Etobicoke-Lakeshore, is the other caucus member in the race that concludes Nov. 21.

Former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains, housing advocate Eric Lombardi and former political staffer Dylan Marando are also in the running.

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