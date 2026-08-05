Police release images of man wanted in connection with Markham sexual assault
Posted August 5, 2026 2:39 pm.
Toronto police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Markham on Saturday.
Police were called to the Steeles Avenue East and Warden Avenue area shortly before 3 a.m.
The victim was reportedly walking in an alleyway when a man allegedly approached from behind and pushed them to the ground. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and fled the area, running towards Warden Avenue.
He is described as a 20-30 year old male with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red baseball cap, shorts, running shoes and a blue medical mask.
Images of the suspect have been released and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.