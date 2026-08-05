Suspect wanted in alleged assault, robbery of ‘elderly’ woman in Toronto

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 5, 2026 9:57 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in an alleged assault and robbery of an “elderly” woman.

Officers say on July 30 around 2:15 p.m. a male suspect approached a woman as she was walking across a bridge in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the woman, knocking her to the ground and stole her gold necklace. He then fled the area northbound.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Police add the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

The suspect is described as a Black male around five foot five to six inches, with a thing build and medium length curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side, and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Owner of now closed Hogtown Smoke taking CRA to court

Glen Tymchuck opened his restaurant, Hogtown Smoke on Colborne Street, in Toronto back in 2017 - a lifelong dream that slowly turned into a nightmare due to one setback after another. In 2019, the City...

5h ago

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

10h ago

Feds to provide 100K in funding to support Taste of the Danforth's return

The federal government will be joining the Ontario government and City of Toronto in helping to fund the return of Taste of the Danforth, the Greektown on the Danforth Business Improvement Area announced...

46m ago

Canada's Leylah Fernandez advances to 3rd round at National Bank Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is moving on at the National Bank Open. The No. 30 seed from Laval, Que., defeated Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-2, in her first match at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium on Wednesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Owner of now closed Hogtown Smoke taking CRA to court

Glen Tymchuck opened his restaurant, Hogtown Smoke on Colborne Street, in Toronto back in 2017 - a lifelong dream that slowly turned into a nightmare due to one setback after another. In 2019, the City...

5h ago

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

10h ago

Feds to provide 100K in funding to support Taste of the Danforth's return

The federal government will be joining the Ontario government and City of Toronto in helping to fund the return of Taste of the Danforth, the Greektown on the Danforth Business Improvement Area announced...

46m ago

Canada's Leylah Fernandez advances to 3rd round at National Bank Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is moving on at the National Bank Open. The No. 30 seed from Laval, Que., defeated Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-2, in her first match at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium on Wednesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Isolated thunderstorms expected Thursday

The heat and humidity will continue through the week accompanied by some isolated thunderstorms. Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramshai has your seven-day forecast.

3h ago

2:10
LeBlanc facing tough time in D.C.

Canada's minister leading trade talks with the U.S. is in D.C. - but faces a difficult task ahead. 50% tariffs arrive in 2 weeks, putting pressure on negotiations.

3h ago

1:59
Carney pledges $2.7 billion for new affordable housing in Toronto

The federal government is pledging $2.7 billion over the next three years to build new affordable rentals in Toronto. Brandon Choghri with reaction from the city’s mayor and advocates.

4h ago

2:44
Taste of the Danforth street festival returns this weekend

A beloved Toronto summer tradition is about to return after a two year absence. But a lot has taken place since the last time Taste of the Danforth took over the city's Greek town neighbourhood. Audra Brown has preview of the sights and bites.

4h ago

2:32
Charred Lithium-ion batteries found after fire at Toronto shelter hotel

A significant jump in lithium-ion battery related fires in Toronto. Afua Baah has the latest on a fire that broke out in a city-run shelter and calls for the province and Ottawa to ignite a conversation on regulating these batteries.

4h ago

More Videos