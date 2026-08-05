Suspect wanted in alleged assault, robbery of ‘elderly’ woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in an alleged assault and robbery of an “elderly” woman.

Officers say on July 30 around 2:15 p.m. a male suspect approached a woman as she was walking across a bridge in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the woman, knocking her to the ground and stole her gold necklace. He then fled the area northbound.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Police add the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

The suspect is described as a Black male around five foot five to six inches, with a thing build and medium length curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side, and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.