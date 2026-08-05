Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage to have MRI on knee after leaving vs. Astros

By Sportsnet

Posted August 5, 2026 5:36 am.

The injury woes continue for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Starter Trey Yesavage suffered an apparent knee injury on Tuesday night in Houston, ending his outing early.

Yesavage was visited by manager John Schneider and Blue Jays training staff at the mound after his knee buckled while warming up for the third inning. He then exited the game after throwing one test pitch and shaking his head, saying he couldn’t continue.

Right-hander Chad Dallas entered to take his place. The Blue Jays went on to lose the game 7-2

The Blue Jays later announced that Yesavage departed with left knee discomfort. He was not made available to the media after the game while undergoing treatment.

Schneider told media that Yesavage will have an MRI on Wednesday.

“He felt a little pinch in his left knee,” Schneider said, adding that Yesavage didn’t feel the pain before those warm-up pitches. “He said he was ok, but not taking any chances.”

The 23-year-old Yesavage was through two scoreless and hitless innings against the Astros, allowing just one hitter to reach base via a leadoff walk.

Yesavage entered the night with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 91.2 innings on the season.

He began the year on the injured list with a shoulder injury and didn’t make his season debut until April 28.

Yesavage has battled inconsistencies at times in 2026 as he tries to recapture the form that saw him blaze a path to the Blue Jays’ major-league roster just in time for the post-season in 2025.

Toronto’s first-round pick in 2024, the East Carolina product threw 14 regular-season innings for the Blue Jays upon his debut last September before covering 27.2 frames in the playoffs.

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