Toronto police looking for suspect in Beaches area break and enter
Posted August 5, 2026 12:00 pm.
Toronto Police are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a break and enter at an apartment building in The Beaches.
Police say an unknown male suspect gained entry into the building in the Kingston Road and Main Street area around 3:30 a.m. on July 13.
He then allegedly entered the basement level where residents’ storage lockers are located and broke into several storage lockers, allegedly stealing a large quantity of personal belongings.
The suspect is described as a 30-40 year old male with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, red bandana and green baseball hat. He was carrying a green backpack.
Police have released pictures of the suspect and are asking for the public to help identify or locate him.