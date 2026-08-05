Toronto police looking for suspect in Beaches area break and enter

Suspect sought in break and enter, Kingston Road and Main Street. TPS/HO

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 5, 2026 12:00 pm.

Toronto Police are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a break and enter at an apartment building in The Beaches.

Police say an unknown male suspect gained entry into the building in the Kingston Road and Main Street area around 3:30 a.m. on July 13.

He then allegedly entered the basement level where residents’ storage lockers are located and broke into several storage lockers, allegedly stealing a large quantity of personal belongings.

The suspect is described as a 30-40 year old male with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, red bandana and green baseball hat. He was carrying a green backpack.

Police have released pictures of the suspect and are asking for the public to help identify or locate him.

Photos of two suspects wanted in connection with break and enters in The Beaches. TPS/HO
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