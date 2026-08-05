WestJet says all scheduled flights operating Wednesday after work stoppage

CALGARY — WestJet says it has returned to normal operations as it continues to re-book travellers whose flights were cancelled due to a work stoppage this past weekend.

The airline says it is operating all of its scheduled flights on Wednesday, while thanking customers for their patience during its ramp-up this week.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium showed no WestJet flights had been cancelled Wednesday after more than 900 were grounded between Saturday and Tuesday.

Around 4,400 flight attendants walked off the job early Sunday morning after WestJet and CUPE Local 8125 couldn’t reach a new contract before a strike mandate went into effect.

The air carrier and union reached a tentative deal early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, WestJet has extended the deadline to Thursday for customers to make a one-time change to their itineraries or cancel their flights with no fees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press