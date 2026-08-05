WestJet says all scheduled flights operating Wednesday after work stoppage

A traveller tries to check in for a cancelled WestJet flight at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, August 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2026 12:53 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2026 2:28 pm.

CALGARY — WestJet says it has returned to normal operations as it continues to re-book travellers whose flights were cancelled due to a work stoppage this past weekend.

The airline says it is operating all of its scheduled flights on Wednesday, while thanking customers for their patience during its ramp-up this week.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium showed no WestJet flights had been cancelled Wednesday after more than 900 were grounded between Saturday and Tuesday.

Around 4,400 flight attendants walked off the job early Sunday morning after WestJet and CUPE Local 8125 couldn’t reach a new contract before a strike mandate went into effect.

The air carrier and union reached a tentative deal early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, WestJet has extended the deadline to Thursday for customers to make a one-time change to their itineraries or cancel their flights with no fees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

3h ago

Ontario launches reviews of large public agencies including Metrolinx, LCBO

The Ontario government is putting several large public agencies under the microscope, launching reviews that will look at efficiency and productivity. The announcement today from Treasury Board President...

1h ago

Ford visits flood-stricken Ontario municipalities under emergency

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has met with the mayors of two flood-stricken municipalities under states of emergency in the Niagara Region. Ford shared in a post on social media this afternoon that...

32m ago

Carney promises $2.7 billion to build rental homes in Toronto

OTTAWA — The federal government is investing at least $2.7 billion to build more than 18 housing projects across Toronto.

47m ago

Top Stories

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

3h ago

Ontario launches reviews of large public agencies including Metrolinx, LCBO

The Ontario government is putting several large public agencies under the microscope, launching reviews that will look at efficiency and productivity. The announcement today from Treasury Board President...

1h ago

Ford visits flood-stricken Ontario municipalities under emergency

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has met with the mayors of two flood-stricken municipalities under states of emergency in the Niagara Region. Ford shared in a post on social media this afternoon that...

32m ago

Carney promises $2.7 billion to build rental homes in Toronto

OTTAWA — The federal government is investing at least $2.7 billion to build more than 18 housing projects across Toronto.

47m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Car flipped over onto its windshield after 3-vehicle collision downtown Toronto

A collision involving three vehicles has led to the closure of a portion of Fort York Boulevard in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning.

2h ago

0:47
Endangered pygmy hippo calf born at Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is celebrating the arrival of an endangered female pygmy hippo calf, born Sunday morning to 20‑year‑old Kindia.

2h ago

0:33
September byelections called in three Ontario ridings

Premier Doug Ford has announced the date for three provincial byelections in the ridings of Scarborough Southwest, York-Simcoe and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

2h ago

2:41
Tennis stars Eala and Fernandez to play on same night at the National Bank Open

Tennis fans are ecstatic about the return of Leylah Fernandez and the debut of Alexandra Eala in Toronto at the National Bank Open.

3h ago

0:51
GTA gas prices to drop 9 cents at midnight

Toronto and GTA drivers will see another drop in gas prices as early as Thursday, according to industry analysts — continuing a volatile stretch that has seen pump prices swing sharply throughout late July and early August.

4h ago

More Videos