Cobourg senior defrauded out of $95K in HVAC scam: police

Police in Cobourg are warning residents after a senior’s bank account was drained in a suspected home improvement scam.

Investigators say the home owner was cold-called by a person who claimed to represent an HVAC maintenance company.

“A group of four people, posing as workers, attended the residence and suggested she have a heat pump installed,” a Cobourg police release explained.

“The victim agreed and provided the group with a $5,000 deposit cheque for the work.”

A heat pump was installed, but police say the home owner was later repeatedly contacted by one of the individuals who requested additional payment.

“She subsequently was notified by her bank that an additional $95,000 had been debited from her account,” the release adds.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this point.

Cobourg police offer the following tips to protect yourself:

Be wary of unsolicited calls or visits from individuals offering services or inspections.

Never feel pressured to make an immediate decision or sign a contract or agree to work on the spot.

Always research a company independently and verify its credentials before agreeing to any work.

Obtain multiple quotes from reputable contractors.

Carefully review all contracts and documents before signing.

Never provide banking information, blank cheques, or large deposits without verifying the legitimacy of the business.