Conservative MP for Brantford-Brant South announces he’s stepping down in September

Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for Brantford-Brant South, Larry Brock, has announced that he’ll step down as an MP effective September 18, 2026.

In a letter posted to social media, Brock said he’s accepted an opportunity at the Brantford Crown Attorney’s office.

Before entering politics, Brock was Assistant Crown Attorney for Brant.

“My commitment to community safety hasn’t wavered one bit, and getting back into the courtroom means I can keep being tough on crime, making sure real justice happens right here at home,” he wrote.

Brock was first elected to the House of Commons on September 20, 2021, as the Member of Parliament for Brantford–Brant and was re-elected on April 28, 2025, to represent the newly formed riding of Brantford–Brant South–Six Nations.

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