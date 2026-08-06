Coyote takes nap in Christie Pits home prompting wildlife rescue mission

A young coyote pup played Goldilocks in a Christie Pits residence on Monday, when it found a home and settled into a bed that was seemingly just right.

Alice Kent says the pup was discovered by her cleaner when she went upstairs to the bedroom.

“She called down to me and she said ‘Alice I think there’s a fox in your bedroom,'” Kent explained.

When they both peeked into the room, the animal got spooked and tried to hide under the bed.

Kent says they had left the front and back door open waiting for the cleaner to arrive and that’s likely how the uninvited guest snuck into the house.

A family of coyotes in known to be living in the area and some were even lounging on Kent’s back deck a few days earlier.

Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) staff say they have never heard of one entering a home and taking a nap. They add there are many factors that contribute to coyotes becoming comfortable with humans, leading to this kind of bold behaviour.

“The coyotes in this areas are being fed [by residents.] It’s very, very frustrating because feeding of wild animals changes their behaviour quite significantly,” says Nathalie Karvonen, executive director of TWC.

“So it does mean that they feel more comfortable approaching houses and people. A perfectly normal including psychologically normal coyote would never go into a house.”

Another contributing factor to the precocious pup’s unusual behaviour in this case is that it was suffering from mange.

“Mange in coyotes would affect their behaviour because it makes then really debilitated. [They become] really run down, they can be thin, they can have difficulty finding food and so they may take more risks because of that,” said Karvonen.

Kent called police who then contacted TWC to help corral the coyote. It just so happened that TWC staff were already in the neighbourhood, attempting to treat the rest of the coyote family for mange.

They were able to capture the pup in the bedroom and remove it from the house. The animal was treated for mange outside and then released.

Kent says she understands that the incident was likely a one-off, but she will be more mindful in the future.

“I’ve been leaving my door open for 20 years, I’ve never had a problem. We’re going to get a screen door [now],” she said.

“In hindsight yeah sure, close the door, but I don’t think in a million years I ever thought a coyote would come into my bedroom.”

Following the unexpected and unusual incident, TWC is once again reminding the public to never feed wildlife or encourage familiarity with humans.