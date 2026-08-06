Former Durham police officer facing additional charges in historic sex assault investigation

The province’s police watchdog has laid additional charges against a former Durham Regional Police Service officer in a decades‑old sexual assault investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Kevin Seamons faces an additional five charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of another woman between May 1999 and December 2009.

Seamons was originally charged by the SIU in May 2026 with 22 sexual assault-related offences, including six counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual exploitation, and six counts of breach of trust, against a 17-year-old girl in connection with allegations dating back to 2003.

Documents from the Ontario Civilian Commission on Police Services show Seamons pleaded guilty to 10 counts of professional misconduct, most of them related to the teen involved in the criminal case. Those pleas related to actions such as repeatedly visiting her home and taking her in his cruiser without authorization, including when responding to police calls.

The girl’s parents brought her to the police station for a talking-to in 2003 because they believed she had taken and used their credit card without permission, the documents show. Seamons was the officer who spoke to her, the records say.

“This initial contact appears to have given rise to an ongoing relationship with both (the girl) and her family,” court documents say.

Seamons challenged his dismissal, arguing there was nothing inappropriate about his relationship with the girl and that he was “in effect acting as a social worker or surrogate parent,” court documents show.

The records say he spent “a significant amount of his personal time” with her but never claimed overtime for it.

Seamons was dismissed from the police force in 2006 after 17 years as a constable.

He is scheduled to appear in an Oshawa court on Aug. 28, 2026, to answer the additional charges.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report